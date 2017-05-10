Braun Strowman Comments On His Surgery & WWE Return

As noted, Braun Strowman is expected to be out of action for around 4-8 weeks to undergo a minor operation that will fix some elbow issues he’s been dealing with. The beatdown from Roman Reigns on Monday’s WWE RAW from London was done to write Braun off WWE TV.

Braun took to his personal Instagram today and called the surgery a minor speed bump as he carves his name in WWE history. Braun says he will return bigger, stronger, faster and even more dangerous than before. He wrote the following: