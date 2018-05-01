Braun Strowman GRR Title Note, Nia Jax Gets Custom Title Plates, GRR Special Look

– Below is a special look back at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event, which took place last Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. This video package aired on this week’s RAW and the whole show was pushed to be a major event.

– WWE previously mentioned that Braun Strowman would be bringing his custom Greatest Royal Rumble title belt and trophy to this week’s RAW in Montreal but he did not present them during both appearances during the show. The trophy was on display in the arena but the belt was nowhere to be seen.

– New RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax finally got her custom title plates backstage at Monday’s RAW in Montreal. She won the title from Alexa Bliss back at WrestleMania 34 on April 8th and will now defend in the rematch on Sunday at WWE Backlash. Jax tweeted these shots of her new hardware: