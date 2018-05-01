Braun Strowman In Tag Team Match At Sunday’s WWE Backlash PPV, Updated Card

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is now official for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The match was made after Strowman, Lashley and Roman Reigns defeated Owens, Zayn and Jinder Mahal on tonight’s go-home RAW.

Sunday’s Backlash event takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn