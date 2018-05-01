Braun Strowman In Tag Team Match At Sunday’s WWE Backlash PPV, Updated Card

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is now official for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The match was made after Strowman, Lashley and Roman Reigns defeated Owens, Zayn and Jinder Mahal on tonight’s go-home RAW.
Sunday’s Backlash event takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Below is the updated card:
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella
Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns
Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn