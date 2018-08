Braun Strowman has issued a challenge to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a face-off on Monday’s RAW.

Braun tweeted:

I don't need to surprise you to cash in #MITB. I promised to do it face to face. Face me in the middle of your "yard" on #Raw, Roman. And if you're really a man you'll come alone. #MonsterInTheBank

— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 24, 2018