Braun Strowman To Jump Into A 20-Degree Lake This Weekend

Braun Strowman is planning to jump into a 20-degree lake to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County in West Bend, Wisconsin tomorrow. His family is from the area.

Strowman has launched a GoFundMe campaign at this link to benefit the Polar Plunge and the B&G Club. The campaign has currently raised $1,370 of a $2,000 goal with 41 backers in 23 hours. Strowman wrote the following on the campaign page:

I’m all for doing crazy things so I thought “why not do something crazy that will also help kids out.” So, I’m going to take part in one of the craziest Polar Plunges you will see.

I am asking for donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County and in exchange, I will go find a frozen lake, cut a hole in it and will jump in – all to support Boys & Girls Club.

I always say “Get These Hands” but now I’m saying “Get Those Hands” on your keyboard and donate!

This is 100% WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. If there are any issues or concerns with credibility, you can check my Instagram @AdamScherr99 and Twitter @BraunStrowman.

Braun, who has been out of action following elbow surgery, will return to WWE TV on Monday’s RAW in Orlando to promote the Royal Rumble match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, who will also be there. Below are Braun’s tweets on the Polar Plunge: