Braun Strowman Makes Save For Kurt Angle (VIDEOS), Alexa Bliss To Make WWE Survivor Series Announcement

– Next week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from Kansas City will feature Alexa Bliss reveal the members of the women’s Team RAW for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. Bliss is the Team Captain for the red brand women’s team at Survivor Series but she will not be wrestling, unless she’s cleared before then and they change plans. Bliss also missed the recent WWE Evolution pay-per-view to a reported concussion or broken nose.

As noted, next Monday’s final RAW before Survivor Series will also feature the return of new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to address his Survivor Series match with WWE Champion AJ Styles and the return of RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon to address the controversial World Cup tournament win by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

– The dark segment after this week’s RAW at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England saw Braun Strowman make the save for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Dolph Ziggler ran down to the ring and superkicked Angle after Angle lost the TV main event to McIntyre. That’s when Strowman made the save. McIntyre met him at ringside with offense but Strowman threw him into the barrier. Strowman then entered the ring and went at it with Ziggler but finished him off with a running powerslam. Strowman did take a Claymore Kick from McIntyre but he closed the show with a powerslam to Drew. Video from the segment can be seen below: