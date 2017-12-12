Braun Strowman On Brock Lesnar, Nia Jax Taunts Paige, Sabu’s Birthday

– As noted, Braun Strowman vs. Kane to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ended in a Double Count Out on this week’s RAW from Cleveland. Strowman ended the show by taking out Kane and powerslamming him through a table. Below is post-show Fallout video of Charly Caruso catching up with Strowman. Strowman says nothing will stand in his way from Lesnar and the title, then walks away to end the segment.

– Former ECW Champion Sabu turns 53 today while ECW Original Jason Knight turns 54, former WWE announcer Gary Michael Cappetta turns 65, former WWE Tough Enough competitor Jeremiah Riggs turns 35, former WWE personality & trainer Jose Lothario turns 83, former Impact Wrestling star Eddie Kingston turns 36 and former WCW TV Champion Ultimo Dragon turns 52.

– WWE teased a match between Paige and Nia Jax on this week’s RAW after the two briefly tangled while the women’s division was attacking Absolution in the ring. Below are post-show comments from Jax along with video of the segment that featured Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Asuka, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Jax, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke.