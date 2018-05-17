Braun Strowman On Piers Morgan, The Bella Twins Pop-Up Shop Video, Bruce Prichard, SmackDown

– The Bella Twins posted this video from their first-ever Birdiebee pop-up store in Phoenix, Arizona last Saturday.

– Below is a preview for the latest episode of “Something Else to Wrestle” with Bruce Prichard on the WWE Network, featuring a discussion on WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper:

– Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. Nielsen has paused Instagram data but SmackDown had a total of 144,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week – 65,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 78,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week’s episode, which had a total of 181,000 interactions – 72,000 interactions on Facebook and 108,000 interactions on Twitter.

– The Sun has an article on Sasha Banks and Braun Strowman appearing on Good Morning Britain earlier this week. Strowman called out host Piers Morgan and talked about introducing the TV personality to “these hands.”

“Of course,” Strowman said when asked if he would like to get Morgan in the ring. “I’m always up for any newcomer that wants to try and come get a shot at these hands.”

“I wouldn’t mind getting him in there and tossing him around like a sack of potatoes and seeing how he can take it. … He would get a powerslam without a doubt like everybody else has when they step in the ring with The Monster Among Men.”