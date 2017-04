Braun Strowman On Wanting To Work With Undertaker, Wyatt’s WWE Title Run

Braun Strowman recently spoke with The Observer News Enterprise to promote this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On being part of this year’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33: “I had no idea exactly 100 percent what was going to happen this past Monday. I’m excited to be a part of [the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal]. Any opportunity this company gives me, I take the ball and run with it. Any opportunity you get, you need to make the most of it, and that’s what I plan on doing.”

On wanting to work a program with The Undertaker: “Being in the ring with The Undertaker — I don’t know how to put it in words. When his music hits, it makes every hair on your body stand up, and everyone in the arena stands up. I definitely want to see more of Taker. I want a program with Taker. I’m going to be selfish. I’m envious of Roman Reigns. That’s The Undertaker. That’s his yard. Who doesn’t want to have an opportunity to have to work with The Undertaker? There’s nothing like it. He’s the Phenom. I’m really hoping he wants to come back and do one more [match at WrestleMania]. The people want it, and I want it.”

On Bray Wyatt’s run as WWE Champion: “He deserves it so much. That guy has worked so hard. He’s such an unbelievable talent, character and wrestler. He has everything. It’s about time they did that for him and let him run with the strap and let him be Bray Wyatt. He’s a main event talent and has been one ever since he walked in the door. When I was with the Wyatt family, I’ll hold that near and dear to my heart. They helped me get to where I am now with my wrestling ability, my talking ability and how I carry myself.”

Check out the complete Braun Strowman interview at ObserverNewsOnline.com.