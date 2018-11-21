Braun Strowman Pulled From MMC, AJ Styles’ Return, Charlotte Flair Gets Fined & Wrestles Twice (VIDEO)

– Braun Strowman has been pulled from season 2 of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge due to his elbow injury. Ember Moon’s new tag team partner will be revealed next as they face Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.

– AJ Styles will be back on WWE TV for next Tuesday’s SmackDown episode from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Styles was off tonight’s SmackDown and Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view following the WWE Title loss to Daniel Bryan on last week’s blue brand episode. As noted, Styles will get his rematch from Bryan at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16.

– Charlotte Flair pulled double duty on this week’s SmackDown from Los Angeles, defeating Billie Kay by pinfall and then defeating Peyton Royce by disqualification after being double teamed by The IIconics. Regarding Flair attacking 5 referees during her beatdown on RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, tonight’s SmackDown saw SmackDown General Manager Paige issue a storyline to Flair of $100,000. Flair made it known on tonight’s SmackDown that she is not done with Rousey. Below are videos from the matches against The IIconics and the pre-match promo: