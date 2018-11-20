Braun Strowman Really Headed For Surgery, Backstage Update On His WWE Status

As noted, WWE announced last night on RAW that Braun Strowman suffered a shattered elbow at the hands of Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Strowman is actually headed for elbow surgery, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Strowman has been working through bone spurs in the elbow and last night’s angle was done to write him off TV for surgery.

Lesnar is set to face Corbin at the December 16 TLC pay-per-view in a TLC match but that match is up in the air due to Strowman’s surgery. It’s believed that Strowman will be good to go by the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view for the likely match against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.