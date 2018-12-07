Braun Strowman Reveals Graphic Post-Surgery Photo

Braun Strowman took to Twitter today and shared a graphic photo of his elbow, just over one week after undergoing surgery. You can see the photo below.

As we’ve noted, Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin is still scheduled for the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view but the feeling is he won’t be cleared in time for the match. Strowman is expected to be back in the ring in time for a Royal Rumble 2019 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.