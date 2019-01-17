Braun Strowman Speaks: Vince McMahon Getting Involved, Losing The Brock Lesnar Match, WWE Royal Rumble Hopes

Braun Strowman recently spoke with The Asbury Park Press to promote his upcoming appearance at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Being pulled from the Royal Rumble match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:

“It’s a pretty hard pill to swallow right here right now, but at the same time I’m going to use it for fuel to the fire to continue to push the monster train along. Nothing’s going to stop me from reaching the top of this mountain.”

Hoping to work the 30-man Royal Rumble Match:

“I’m going to do my best to get into the 30-man Royal Rumble (match). Right now I know I’m not in the good graces with the boss right now with destroying his limo and stuff like that. So I might have to go in there the old fashioned way, how Braun Strowman has always got what he wanted, and do a little heavy persuading.”

Working with Vince McMahon on WWE TV:

“Vince has been such a key player in the story line process of WWE, not to mention what he’s done behind the scenes to turn WWE into the global entity that it is. For him still to dabble in the story lines, it’s unbelievable to hear the crowd reactions. Like Monday night, when he just got out of the limo, it blew the bolts off of the roof of the building. So he still has that power on his TV persona. It’s pretty neat to be able to get out there and mix it up with him and work with a guy I grew up idolizing and stuff.”