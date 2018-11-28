Braun Strowman Surgery Update: Post-Surgery Photo & Warning From The Monster

WWE has confirmed that Braun Strowman underwent successful elbow surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL on Tuesday.

WWE did not provide any additional details. Strowman’s TLC match with Baron Corbin on December 16 is still up in the air but he’s expected to be cleared in time for a match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in late January.

Strowman took to Twitter on Tuesday night and tweeted the following post-surgery photo. The Monster Among Men wrote, “The countdown to my return and your end starts now. #TickTock”