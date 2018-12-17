Braun Strowman Talks Brock Lesnar Title Shot, Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax Feud Done?, Jax On WWE TLC

– It will be interesting to see if the feud between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch is over as Becky got “revenge” on Jax during a backstage segment at WWE TLC last night. Below is a GIF from the segment that saw Becky drop Jax following her loss to RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. This happened before Rousey helped Asuka win the SmackDown Women’s Title by defeating Becky and Charlotte Flair in the main event. You can also see Jax’s tweet on her loss below:

– As noted, the injured Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a TLC match at last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view after an assist from referee Heath Slater, Finn Balor, Apollo Crews and RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable. Braun will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is post-show video of Strowman talking to Dasha Fuentes along with a tweet from The Monster Among Men.

Braun said, “Look, it’s great and all, I’m glad to get Baron Corbin out of his position as General Manager but that’s all in the past. I am focused on my Universal Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar. That’s it. Royal Rumble, The Monster Among Men, Brock Lesnar. Enough said.”