Braun Strowman To Defend His MITB Briefcase At WWE SummerSlam

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens is now official for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Owens will win possession of Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase if Braun loses the match in any way.
SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:
WWE Title Match
TBA vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
TBD vs. Carmella
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tournament Winners vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.