Braun Strowman vs. The Miz Update, Ronda Rousey On Her Chamber Segment, WWE Mayhem

– Apple released this promo for the Elimination Chamber match in the new WWE Mayhem mobile game, available now on iTunes:

It's @WWE #EliminationChamber Sunday. We've got the perfect game to go with the PPV event 👊💥 The road to WrestleMania starts here: https://t.co/4WZLFgNegH pic.twitter.com/Ej2F0PvC4F — App Store (@AppStore) February 26, 2018

– It looks like Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is still on for WrestleMania 34 after last night’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Braun eliminated Miz in last night’s Chamber main event and also eliminated him in the Gauntlet Match on last week’s RAW. It will be interesting to see how they further the feud on tonight’s RAW.

– As noted, Ronda Rousey’s RAW contract signing at Elimination Chamber ended with a slap from Stephanie McMahon after Rousey put Triple H through a table, all to set up the big tag match with Rousey’s mystery partner at WrestleMania 34. The former UFC Champion took to Twitter and Instagram after the show and wrote the following:

Finally signed to @WWE … the night definitely could have gone smoother though…. pic.twitter.com/lyu2oGLBFb — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 26, 2018