Braun Strowman vs. Kane Set, MGK – Renee Young Interview From RAW, SmackDown

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown from San Diego, featuring SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon’s reaction to Sami Zayn interfering in last week’s No DQ main event to help Kevin Owens defeat Randy Orton, despite being banned from ringside.

– Kane vs. Braun Strowman will take place on next Monday’s RAW episode from Cleveland, Ohio. As noted, next week’s RAW will also feature Rich Swann vs. Drew Gulak to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.

– As noted, rapper Machine Gun Kelly will return to WWE TV on WWE’s Tribute to The Troops special that tapes tomorrow morning in San Diego at Naval Base San Diego, then airs on Thursday, December 14th. MGK was also backstage for tonight’s RAW in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, as seen below in this video with Renee Young. MGK reveals that he will perform two songs at the TTTT tapings – his “Home” and “Let You Go” singles. MGK also jokes about a possible confrontation with Kevin Owens after his 2015 RAW appearance that ended with Owens sending him through the stage with a powerbomb.