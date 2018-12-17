Braun Strowman Wins At WWE TLC: Royal Rumble Match Revealed, Kurt Angle Returns, More (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for the January 27 Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Phoenix.

Strowman won the title shot by defeating Baron Corbin in a TLC match at tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Strowman, who is still recovering from elbow surgery, came out with his arm in a sling but he did not wrestle.

Strowman called on Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, and a returning WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, for help in the match. They used steel chairs on Corbin and allowed Strowman to pin him with a boot on the chest.

Per the stipulations, Corbin has lost all of his powers as General Manager on the red brand. It will be interesting to see what happens next with Angle and Corbin when Vince McMahon returns to RAW tomorrow night.

Below are photos and videos from Corbin vs. Strowman: