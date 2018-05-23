Bray Wyatt Celebrating, Daniel Bryan Gets Fired Up Over Samoa Joe (Video), Lana & Billie Kay

– Below is video of Daniel Bryan talking to Renee Young after defeating WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy in the non-title main event of this week’s SmackDown. Bryan will now advance to next week’s show to work the final Money In the Bank qualifying match with Samoa Joe, who he faced off with to close SmackDown. Regarding Joe telling Renee how he will put Bryan to sleep next week, Bryan says Joe tells that to people who are afraid of being put to sleep and people who haven’t trained to be put to sleep. Bryan brags on who he’s trained with and says he’s not afraid as he’s been put to sleep a million times. Bryan says he beat Hardy with the same heel hook that put Big Cass out of action and he can wake right back up if Joe puts him to sleep but Joe will be out 6-9 months if Bryan tears his ACL out.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt turns 31 years old today while former TNA Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley turns 35.

– As noted, this week’s SmackDown saw Lana defeat Billie Kay to qualify for the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Below are post-match comments from Kay and Lana:

Well that didn’t go as planned 🤦🏻‍♀️ #SDLive — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) May 23, 2018