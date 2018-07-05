Bray Wyatt Cited For Recent Car Accident

As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt missed weekend WWE live events and Monday’s RAW after suffering multiple injuries in a car accident in Florida on Friday. Wyatt did total his car.

TMZ reports that Wyatt was cited for “careless driving due to his failure to operate his vehicle in a careful and prudent manner” due to the accident, according to the police report. The report did not say if Wyatt was distracted while driving but it did say he was “inattentive” behind the wheel. Wyatt crashed into a car in front of him, causing that driver to veer to the left and hit another vehicle.

Wyatt was taken to Tampa General Hospital by an ambulance but he was released shortly after.

No word yet on when Wyatt will be back in action but he and Matt Hardy are scheduled to defend their titles at the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.