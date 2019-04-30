Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today to issue a storyline tweet on Randy Orton.

Referencing their 2017 feud, Wyatt said Orton did some bad things to him in the past, but he forgives him.

“A couple years ago @RandyOrton did some pretty bad stuff to me. He destroyed my temple, uncrowned me as The Champion of The World, caused my brother to abandon me and betrayed my trust. Worst of all… he didn’t say he was sorry. BUT, I forgive you Randy Bo Banders!!,” Wyatt wrote.

As noted, last night’s WWE RAW featured the second episode of the “Firefly Fun House” with Bray Wyatt. Wyatt introduced a new character, Rambling Rabbit, and introduced a new “Word of the Day” feature. You can see video from the segment above.

You can see Wyatt’s full tweet on Orton below: