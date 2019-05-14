Popular special effects and makeup artist Tom Savini revealed on Twitter that his team created the new Bray Wyatt mask that was revealed with Wyatt’s dark secret on last night’s “Firefly Fun House” segment during WWE RAW from London.

Savini wrote, “Yowie Wowie! new mask for @wwe superstar @WWEBrayWyatt created by my team. Supervisor: @bakingjason. Special thanks: @SandyMimpson Ell Farrington.”

Horror legend Savini and his team have created several pieces for WWE Superstars in the past – Rowan’s 2017 mask, Harper’s masks for WrestleMania 34, Kalisto’s WrestleMania 33 mask and gear, and pieces for Triple H, among others.

As noted during RAW, it looks like Wyatt will finally make his TV in-ring return soon under the new gimmick. There’s speculation on a feud with WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe after Wyatt responded to a post-RAW tweet from Joe, which referenced Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick.

Wyatt wrote to Joe, “Perhaps it’s time to teach someone how to keep a secret [shushing face emoji]”

Many fans on social media have pointed out how Wyatt’s new mask is similar to some of the looks we’ve seen The Joker with over the years. You can see a few of those tweets along with Savini’s tweet and Wyatt’s tweet with Joe below:

Perhaps it’s time to teach someone how to keep a secret🤫 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 14, 2019