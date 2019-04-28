WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently returned to television with an interesting twist. The new ‘Firefly Funhouse’ mock children’s television show is the new direction for the former WWE Champion, something that has been met with a mixed response.

WrestlingINC’s Justin LaBar recently spoke to the director of the segment on his podcast. Jason Baker, the director, had some interesting comments on the promo and working with Bray Wyatt. “Bray’s great, man. He’s intense. He’s always thinking. Then he’s thinking past what he’s thinking. What’s that old saying, ‘There’s a razor’s edge between genius and insanity’—that man walks that razor’s edge constantly.” Baker elaborated further, saying that Bray is “very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re going to throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re going to hit him up with a piece of trivia knowledge, he sees your trivia knowledge and raises you. He’s a unique, unique human being. Been an absolute pleasure and honor to collaborate with this gentlemen.”

Along with his new persona a new t-shirt was released on WWEShop.com. Wyatt took to Twitter to mock the new design and tweet out a picture of a plain black tee.

Check out the two tweets below to see the new shirt and Wyatt's response.

