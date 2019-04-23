Bray Wyatt returned to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW with a new gimmick.

As seen below, Wyatt returned during a new Firefly Fun House segment that was a bizarre cross between Pee Wee’s Playhouse and Blue’s Clues. Wyatt is now a twisted kids TV show host with his two friends from the recent vignettes – Mercy The Buzzard and Penny The Witch.

Wyatt mentioned how he used to be a very bad man but he has been “barbarically punished for his wrongdoings” and the old part of him is dead now. He used a chainsaw to destroy a cardboard cutout of the original Bray Wyatt during the segment.

Wyatt told his fireflies that the Fun House is his special place, where all of his fireflies can feel safe. He later told them that he will always light the way if they just let him in. Wyatt ended the segment by saying he will see his fireflies again next week.

Wyatt was trending worldwide on Twitter during RAW.

Below are a few shots from the segment: