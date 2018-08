The @WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken several legitimate scoops in the past year or so, noted that Bray Wyatt is in line for a slight refresh to his character.

They wrote, “The character should remain in tact once he returns to TV, but I’m expecting a renewed push along with a singles baby face run. Pivotal time in his career ahead.”

Wyatt returned to singles action at last night’s WWE live event in London, picking up a win over Jinder Mahal.