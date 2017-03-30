Bray Wyatt Shares Thoughts On Randy Orton Storyline Ahead Of WrestleMania 33

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt spoke with The Mirror out of the U.K. to promote his title defense against Randy Orton at this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the past six months:

“It’s been a ride man. I was a guy who everyone always said ‘oh, he doesn’t even need a title to be a success’. Me and Randy joined forces, we dominated the WWE and we won Survivor Series, we won the Rumble, we won the tag team titles, and I won the WWE World Championship at the Elimination Chamber. It’s been a thrill ride and it’s been a great success and here I am, holding this title, champion of the entire world. It’s a really cool feeling man. It’s a feeling of power. It’s something I take very seriously.”

On his storyline with Randy Orton heading into their match at WrestleMania 33:

“It’s beautiful. It’s beautiful. And going into the biggest event of the year, me and Randy have so much history together now. and like you said, there is the twists and the turns, and how bad I really just want to hit him! Ha ha. It gives the fans a platform, to really invest in something, and that’s a tribute to a lot of people. But it’s going to be something special man, that I promise you.”

Check out the complete Bray Wyatt interview at Mirror.co.uk.