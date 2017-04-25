Bray Wyatt Slow Motion Video, Bret Hart Remembers Bam Bam Bigelow, WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion video of Bray Wyatt attacking WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho and partner The Miz at the end of last night’s RAW in Kansas City:

– WWE stock was up 0.33% today, closing at $21.27 per share. Today’s high was $21.42 and the low was $21.13.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart remembered Bam Bam Bigelow on Instagram today with the post below. Today marks 24 years since Bret wrestled Bigelow at a WWE event in Milan, Italy. Bret wrote: