Bray Wyatt Teases WWE Return & Reacts To Rowan Helping Daniel Bryan?

Bray Wyatt is teasing his return to WWE on Twitter, as seen below.

Wyatt responded to a Wyatt Family photo from Xavier Woods, which was posted after Rowan returned to help Daniel Bryan retain the WWE Title.

Wyatt wrote, “Many have come to pry me open. Many have come asking for the key. Offering promises that the doubt would lessen, flaunting their oaths as currency.”

Wyatt also responded to a fan who said they missed seeing him in the Rumble. He wrote, “Near time.”

