Bray Wyatt Totals Car, Suffers Injuries

We noted before that RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt missed weekend WWE live events due to travel issues that also kept other Superstars from making it to work. WWE announced today that Wyatt missed the weekend shows due to a car accident that he was in on Friday.

Wyatt totaled his car and was treated at Tampa General Hospital in Florida, then released. He is currently dealing with multiple injuries and will not be at RAW tonight.

Wyatt and partner Matt Hardy are currently scheduled to defend their titles against The B Team at WWE Extreme Rules on July 15th.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the accident:

Bray Wyatt injured in car accident

Bray Wyatt was in a car accident Friday and has sustained multiple injuries, WWE.com can confirm.

Wyatt was en route to the airport for this past weekend’s Raw WWE Live Events when he was in a head-on automobile collision that left his car totaled. He was treated at Tampa General Hospital and has since been released.

Due to the injuries sustained, Wyatt did not compete at this weekend’s WWE Live Events and will not be present at tonight’s Raw.

Stay with WWE.com as details on Wyatt’s condition become available.