Bray Wyatt WWE Return Update, Possible Matches With Top Star

Bray Wyatt is currently scheduled to return to the ring later this month.

There’s no word yet on when Wyatt will be back on WWE TV but he is scheduled to work the non-televised RAW live event tour that kicks off next week after Christmas, according to PWInsider.

WWE and the arenas have not announced any matches for Wyatt but he could end up facing the returning John Cena at some of the shows as Cena is without an opponent at the red brand events. Cena was previously scheduled to team with Finn Balor to face Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre on the tour, but those matches were pulled when Ziggler split from McIntyre.

Wyatt has been off WWE TV since the final RAW before SummerSlam, where he and Matt Hardy dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The B Team. He worked a few live events after that, then returned to the ring at the Starrcade live event in late November, working as a babyface to defeat Baron Corbin. Wyatt has been rumored for a character change since Starrcade.

Wyatt had fans talking earlier this week with a series of cryptic “goodbye” posts on Twitter. You can see the posts below:

I’m not a God, I never was. I’m sorry I said it, I was wrong. I know the true God now and all his power. I feel that I am forgiven for all the wickedness I have caused. My soul is clean now. My mind is clear. I see what I did wrong, what was done to me. They took it all. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018

I have so many things to fix. I realize that I was sick. My mind doesn’t work like other people’s, it gets lost and attached to ideals that are unrealistic and poisonous. My next journey will be to find my true calling. This is goodbye. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018