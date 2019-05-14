As seen above, Bray Wyatt finally revealed his big secret during tonight’s “Firefly Fun House” segment on WWE RAW and it was dark.

The segment featured Mercy The Buzzard, Abby The Witch and Ramblin’ Rabbit, despite the apparent demise of Rabbit on last week’s show.

Wyatt noted that fireflies helping him is what warms his soul, but he still has some darkness in his head. Wyatt added that he knows how to harness that darkness and control it. That’s when he revealed the bizarre new look, which you can see in the video above.

It looks like Wyatt will be making his TV ring return on an upcoming episode of RAW, but that has not been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates on Wyatt.

