Bray Wyatt’s Journey Is Not Over, WWE Confirms Title Rematch Rule Change, WWE Call-Ups Promo, NXT Tapings

– Above is the full “coming soon” promo for WWE NXT Superstars Lars Sullivan, EC3, Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross coming to RAW and SmackDown soon.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what they think about the decision to remove automatic championship rematches, confirming the change mentioned on last night’s RAW. As of this writing, 65% voted, “I like it. It helps keep the matchups fresh and forces Superstars to stay hungry.” The rest went with, “I don’t like it. Champions should be given the opportunity to win back their titles.”

– The WWE TV tapings scheduled for Wednesday, February 20 from Full Sail University quickly sold out on Monday. The January 3 tapings and the January 30 tapings are also sold out. These are the only NXT TV tapings announced for 2019 as of this writing.

– As noted, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter during last night’s WWE RAW and posted a cryptic tweet where he said “goodbye” and commented on how his next journey will be to find his true calling. Wyatt posted other tweets and said his journey is far from over.

Wyatt’s tweet before the “goodbye” message said, “I’m not a God, I never was. I’m sorry I said it, I was wrong. I know the true God now and all his power. I feel that I am forgiven for all the wickedness I have caused. My soul is clean now. My mind is clear. I see what I did wrong, what was done to me. They took it all.”

Wyatt’s second tweet, which we covered earlier, said, “I have so many things to fix. I realize that I was sick. My mind doesn’t work like other people’s, it gets lost and attached to ideals that are unrealistic and poisonous. My next journey will be to find my true calling. This is goodbye.”

The follow-up tweet said, “To all that have loved and supported us we say thank you. And ask that you have faith in us. I was put on this Earth to fix it, to change it. And I will not die until this is so. Goodbye my brothers and sisters. The journey is far from over.”

You can see all three tweets from Wyatt below. Wyatt has been rumored for a new gimmick but there’s no word yet on if these tweets are a part of that.

