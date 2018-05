The Hollywood Reporter reports that WWE SmackDown is currently being shopped around to various networks as NBCUniversal has declined to renew the deal for the USA Network.

NBCU is said to be focusing on renewing the deal for RAW. A deal is expected to close at as much as three times the current value.

No word yet on where SmackDown will end up but Fox has been speculated.

NBCU and WWE declined to comment on the negotiations, which are still-ongoing. Stay tuned for updates.