Breezy Bella Meets Nikki Bella, Jack Swagger Post-WWE Comments, SmackDown Social Score

– The Bella Twins posted this video from last night’s SmackDown with John Cena interrupting an awkward moment between Nikki Bella and Breezy Bella (Tyler Breeze):

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. SmackDown had 86,000 interactions on Twitter with 23,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 69,000 interactions and 16,000 authors. SmackDown also had 142,000 Facebook interactions with 86,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 123,000 interactions and 75,000 authors.

– Jack Swagger has made his first tweet since being granted his WWE release earlier this month. Responding to a fan-made tribute video, Swagger wrote that his “reign has just begun.” He tweeted: