WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart took to Instagram today and issued his first public comments since being attacked by 26 year old Zachary Madsen during Saturday’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Brooklyn.

“What a wild weekend to say the least! First of all I want to thank WWE for not only the Hall of Fame honor for myself and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, but for their hospitality with my family and friends,” Bret wrote. “Regarding the ceremony, firstly I want to let everyone know that I am okay and was not injured. If there’s one thing I want everyone to take away from the Hall of Fame ceremony is not so much what happened, but how I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from completing my tribute to my best friend and our team. I’m also glad I got to join @natbynature and @thebethphoenix for their WrestleMania moment. Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts and words.”

While Bret was not injured, he and a WWE security guard, Thaddeus Jones, were examined at a local hospital but released. Hart was said to be dealing with pain and stiffness in his hip after the incident. The security guard was kicked in the ribs by Madsen.

Madsen was arraigned on two counts of 3rd degree assault, one count of 3rd degree criminal trespassing and interfering with a sporting event, and he is still incarcerated at the Brooklyn Detention Complex as no one has paid the $750 bail or $1,500 bond to get him out. He has been assigned a public defender and is scheduled to be in Kings Criminal Court this Friday, April 12. Madsen will be facing up to 1 year in jail for each count of assault, if he’s found guilty. The judge also granted an order of protection against Madsen to Hart and Jones WWE security guard that suffered minor injuries in the attack, Thaddeus Jones.

During the arraignment, Madsen’s lawyer urged the judge not to set bail, arguing he was “agreeable and cooperative” and it would be hard for him to come up with the money.

Madsen was linked to bizarre Twitter account that has been sending strange tweets to WWE Superstars for months now, including messages to Triple H and Vince McMahon. Madsen, an amateur MMA fighter in Nebraska where he is from, is also due in court next week to face stalking charges from an arrest a few months ago. Madsen was arrested then for allegedly stalking MMA fighter Haris Talundzic. That was Madsen’s third arrest related to the situation with Talundzic.

As noted, prosecutors said in court that Madsen told police that it felt like “the right time” for him to attack Bret on Saturday night during the induction.

Below is a photo of Madsen in court on Sunday for the WWE Hall of Fame incident, along with Hart’s Instagram post: