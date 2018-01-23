Bret Hart On Missing Tonight’s RAW, Luke Gallows Impersonates The Fink, Cathy Kelley

– Below is video of Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to preview tonight’s RAW 25 show. They also talk with Drew Gulak, who is excited about meeting WWE Legends.

– WWE posted this video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Luke Gallows backstage at the Manhattan Center tonight. Gallows does his best impersonation of WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart posted the following on Instagram about missing tonight’s RAW 25th Anniversary special. As noted, The Hitman had a hand surgeon flying into Calgary from Paris and was unable to make RAW due to that meeting. He reportedly sent a text message directly to Vince McMahon to explain why he couldn’t make the show.