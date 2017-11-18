Bret Hart Recalls Knocking Out Vince McMahon: “It Was Such A Beautiful Punch”

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with The Calgary Herald for an interview.

During the discussion, ‘The Hitman’ spoke about the night of the infamous “Montreal Screwjob,” specifically detailing the much-talked-about incident in the locker room that night that ended with Hart punching Vince McMahon in the face.

“It was only one punch but it was such a beautiful punch,” Hart recalled. “Of all the things I’ve ever done in my life, it was the sweetest, most beautiful punch anyone could ever throw. It was just amazing. The whole memory of it brings a smile to my face.”

Hart continued, joking about how he wished he had done the same to Triple H and Shawn Michaels that night, and why he feels McMahon put himself in that situation to begin with.

“I just maybe wish that I’d mopped the floor with Triple H and Shawn Michaels both at the same time right after,” said Hart. “That would have been ideal. I think what it really amounted to was a case of Vince — and he’s a very macho kind of guy — he wanted to back me down in front of everybody in the dressing room and show that he was the boss and save face. So he took it upon himself to put himself in a physical situation, which was laughable. But he put himself in that situation and I knocked him out.”

Check out the complete Bret Hart interview at CalgaryHerald.com.