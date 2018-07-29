Brian Christopher Lawler & Nikolai Volkoff Pass Away This Weekend

The wrestling world lost WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff and former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher Lawler this weekend.

Lawler was taken off life support at 3:40pm central time on Sunday, surrounded by his family and friends, including his father, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Brian was 46. He reportedly tried to hang himself in jail over the weekend after being incarcerated since his July 7th arrest for DUI & evading arrest.

Volkoff was 70. He had been hospitalized but released a few days earlier for treatment of dehydration & other issues.

You can see statements from WWE on both passings below:

WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away. Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.

—

WWE is saddened to learn that Josip Nikolai Peruzović, known to WWE fans as Nikolai Volkoff, has passed away at age 70.

Best known for his dastardly, WWE Tag Team Championship–winning union with The Iron Sheik, Volkoff’s in-ring career spanned the better part of 40 years, which featured battles against the likes of Sgt. Slaughter, Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino. As one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen, Volkoff’s infamous rendition of the Soviet National Anthem before his matches made him an instant icon in the eyes of the WWE Universe as a Superstar they truly loved to hate. Jim Ross inducted Volkoff into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2005.

WWE extends its condolences to Peruzović’s family, friends and fans.