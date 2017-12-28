Brian Kendrick Injury Update, When He Might Be Back In Action

As noted, WWE announced last night that Brian Kendrick suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken nose while taking the stiff GTS from Hideo Itami on Monday’s RAW in Chicago.

WWE later announced on 205 Live that Kendrick is expected to be out of action for 2 months due to the injury. Below is their updated announcement, with comments from Dr. Chris Amann.

The injuries occurred when Itami, the newest addition to Raw’s Cruiserweight division, struck Kendrick with his signature Go-To-Sleep.

“During a match between The Brian Kendrick and Hideo Itami, Itami performed the GTS and during that maneuver, Kendrick was struck in the left eye and the inner aspect of the nose,” WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “A fracture was suspected, and he was taken to a local emergency care facility in Chicago where a CT scan confirmed a diagnosis of an orbital wall fracture and a minimally displaced nasal bridge fracture.”

The orbital wall fracture penetrated the maxillary sinus without muscle or nerve entrapment, Amann explained. At this time, the injury appears nonsurgical.

“We will be following it closely and making sure everything heals appropriately and that surgery’s not needed,” Amann said.