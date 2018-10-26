Home
24W on Facebook
24W on Twitter
MMA News
Search
24Wrestling
Home
24W on Facebook
24W on Twitter
MMA News
Home
Pictures
Brie Bella Backstage at Jimmy Fallon
Brie Bella Backstage at Jimmy Fallon
By
Bob Krites
-
October 26, 2018
Jimmy Fallon vibes
Latest News
Brie Bella Backstage at Jimmy Fallon
October 26, 2018
Jimmy Fallon vibes
WWE Considering Big Plans For Bray Wyatt?
October 26, 2018
There was recently a pitch made to reunite Bray Wyatt and Harper on WWE TV, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There's no word yet...
Nikki Bella Wants WWE To Move Past The Idea Of Women Sleeping Their Way...
October 25, 2018
Nikki Bella recently spoke with The New York Post to promote Sunday's WWE Evolution match against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The full interview...
WWE Superstar Working Through “A Lot Of Pain”
October 25, 2018
We noted earlier this week how Bobby Lashley has reportedly been working through an injury. Lashley has been working with a separated shoulder, according to...
Trending Articles
Backstage WWE Status Updates On Paige & Alexa Bliss
October 24, 2018
- SmackDown General Manager Paige was backstage for last night's TV show in Newark but she was not used in an on-camera role. The...
Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose & Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre Set For WWE...
October 25, 2018
WWE is now advertising RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champion & WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins for upcoming live...
Big Update On John Cena & WWE Crown Jewel
October 25, 2018
It looks like John Cena has not changed his mind on working the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2. It...
Sasha Banks Finally Reveals Why WWE Pulled Her From The Ring Last Month
October 25, 2018
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHGX-D_l9Cg&w=560&h=315] We've noted how Sasha Banks was pulled from the ring in September due to an injury but WWE officials were being quiet on...
Backstage News From RAW: Roman Reigns’ Announcement, Dean Ambrose’s Turn, Vince McMahon
October 24, 2018
Regarding Roman Reigns announcing his battle with leukemia on Monday's WWE RAW, PWInsider reports that 99% of those in the company h ad no...
Contact Us
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy