Bring It To The Table w/ Paul Heyman, JBL To Debut On WWE Network Tonight

Following tonight’s episode of RAW, a new original program is scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network.

Featuring Paul Heyman, JBL and radio personality Peter Rosenberg, “Bring it to the Table” debuts on WWE’s digital subscription service tonight following the first RAW episode of 2017.

Rosenberg tweeted the following photo of the new show: