Brock Lesnar Announced For Upcoming RAW Shows

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for the following RAW dates:

* June 12th in Lafayette, LA

* June 26th in Los Angeles

* July 3rd in Phoenix

* July 10th in Houston

As noted, Lesnar is scheduled to make his first title defense at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in Dallas. No word yet on who his opponent will be.