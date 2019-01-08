Why Brock Lesnar & Braun Strowman Did Not Get Physical On Last Night’s WWE RAW

Last night’s WWE RAW saw Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar face off to promote their title match at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The Beast and The Monster did not get physical on RAW because Strowman has not been cleared for action, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Strowman underwent minor elbow surgery back in late November and it was later reported that WWE officials did not expect him back in the ring before the Rumble. Strowman has made a few WWE TV appearances since the surgery but this was his first official week back.

Strowman is not currently advertised for any WWE live events through the Rumble pay-per-view on January 27. He is scheduled for a signing appearance at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ on Sunday, January 20.