Brock Lesnar Destroys Roman Reigns (Videos), Six-Man Match On Main Event, WWE NXT Promo

– Below is a preview for this week’s WWE NXT episode with the feud between “Takeover: New Orleans” opponents Shayna Baszler & NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon. As noted, Moon will face Aliyah in singles action this week.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Dallas for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins

* Gran Metalik, Kalisto, Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese

– Tonight’s RAW in Dallas saw appearances by both Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the opening segment.

After RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced that Reigns was still suspended and Lesnar was running late, Reigns came through the crowd and went against the suspension, which is all part of the storylines. A team of men dressed as US Marshalls were then brought out to arrest Reigns for trespassing. Lesnar then made his return to TV and destroyed Reigns, who was handcuffed. Lesnar came back to continue the assault twice and the segment finally ended with Reigns being taken away in an ambulance after doing a stretcher job.

Below are photos and videos from the segment: