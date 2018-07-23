Brock Lesnar Provides First Drug Test Sample For UFC Return

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been subjected to his first drug test since re-entering the USADA (US Anti-Doping Agency) pool, according to MMA Junkie. Lesnar was recently re-added to the pool after he returned to UFC to call out UFC Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.

As we’ve noted, Lesnar is expected to return to the Octagon for a fight with Cormier but he won’t be eligible to fight until January 8th, 2019 following the final 6 months of his current USADA suspension, which coincides with the testing period a fighter coming out of retirement must serve before fighting again.

The USADA “Athlete Test History” on their website has confirmed that Lesnar provided his first sample this past week. He re-entered the pool on July 3rd. No word yet on the results of the drug test but The Beast will have to pass all tests if he wants to fight Cormier.

Cormier has been outspoken when it comes to talents failing drug tests in the past, notes MMA Junkie. Cormier recently said he will not agree to the Lesnar fight until he’s 100% sure that Lesnar is clean.

“Brock’s got to be clean,” Cormier said. “I’m not going to fight him if he’s not clean. We’ll do USADA testing, and we’ll do other testing. We’ll do testing above USADA to make sure this man’s clean, because I’m not going to fight him if he’s cheating. I’ve done that on a number of occasions already (with others). I don’t want to fight him if he’s dirty, man. Do it the right way.”