Brock Lesnar has decided not to return to MMA, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. The Beast is now retired from the sport.

UFC President Dana White told Okamoto today that Lesnar has informed the company that he does not plan on fighting in the Octagon again.

Lesnar had been rumored for a summer 2019 fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. That fight will not happen as Lesnar told White last week that he is retired from the sport.

“He told me he’s done, he’s retired,” White told ESPN. “We’re going to move in another direction with Cormier.”

White now plans to book a rematch between Cormier and former champion Stipe Miocic.

Lesnar’s last MMA fight came at UFC 200 in July 2016, a win Mark Hunt over that was overturned due to a failed drug test from Lesnar.