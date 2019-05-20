Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view to win the men’s MITB Ladder Match, which was the main event.
WWE did an angle earlier in the night where Braun Strowman took out Sami Zayn, opening up a slot in the match. The match actually began with just 7 Superstars – Ali, Andrade, Randy Orton, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Ricochet. Lesnar didn’t return until the very end.
Lesnar now has a briefcase title shot for the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title that is good for one year. Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins has been rumored for WWE’s Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia on June 7, but there’s no word yet on if this will be his cash-in or just his WrestleMania 35 rematch.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s big match:
