Brock Lesnar & Samoa Joe To Face Off, Matt Hardy On Sheamus & Cesaro

– Samoa Joe attacked Paul Heyman on RAW to send a message to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar going into their match at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Lesnar has now been confirmed for a face off with Joe at next week’s RAW from Lafayette, LA at the Cajundome. Heyman talked to Lesnar on the phone in a backstage RAW segment and told him he wants to do more than just have Lesnar show up next week, he wants to unleash The Beast.

– While The Hardys did not appear on this week’s RAW, Matt Hardy took to Twitter and tweeted the following to new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. RAW saw the champions defeat Heath Slater and Rhyno in a non-title match.