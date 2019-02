WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to return to RAW on February 25 in Atlanta for the 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Below is an updated look at Lesnar’s schedule:

* February 25 RAW in Atlanta

* March 18 RAW in Chicago

* April 1 RAW in Washington, DC

* April 7 WrestleMania 35 in NY/NJ, against Seth Rollins